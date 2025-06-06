New Analyst Forecast: $HEI Given $280.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HEI. David Strauss from Barclays set a price target of 280.0 for HEI.
$HEI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HEI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HEI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $272.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $280.0 on 06/02/2025
- Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $265.0 on 01/02/2025
$HEI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HEI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HEI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 01/13.
$HEI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 306 institutional investors add shares of $HEI stock to their portfolio, and 305 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC removed 22,231,833 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,940,123,459
- BAIN CAPITAL PUBLIC EQUITY MANAGEMENT II, LLC removed 464,806 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,191,515
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 455,248 shares (+92.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $121,637,713
- HARDING LOEVNER LP added 435,563 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,378,077
- UBS GROUP AG removed 404,190 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,995,526
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 370,513 shares (+1435.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,997,368
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 225,566 shares (-5.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,268,979
