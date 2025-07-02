New Analyst Forecast: $HD Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HD. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $HD.
$HD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/30/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025
- TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025
- Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
$HD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $399.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $400.0 on 05/22/2025
- Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $398.0 on 05/21/2025
$HD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/20, 05/16 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $150,000 on 04/07, 03/31, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 05/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/05, 01/08 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/21 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/19, 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT purchased up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $250,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
$HD Insider Trading Activity
$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN A. DEATON (EVP - Supply Chain & Prod. Dev) sold 8,892 shares for an estimated $3,289,951
- TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 5,406 shares for an estimated $1,996,327
- GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.
- FAHIM SIDDIQUI (EVP and CIO) sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $954,564
$HD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,818 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,774 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV added 18,956,701 shares (+99400.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,947,441,349
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,663,141 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,075,484,545
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 2,027,967 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $743,229,625
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,592,981 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,811,606
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,494,261 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $547,631,713
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,481,157 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $542,829,228
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,429,333 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,836,251
