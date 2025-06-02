New Analyst Forecast: $HD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HD. TD Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HD.

$HD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025

Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

$HD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $399.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $400.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $398.0 on 05/21/2025

$HD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HD Insider Trading Activity

$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 5,406 shares for an estimated $1,996,327

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FAHIM SIDDIQUI (EVP and CIO) sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $954,564

$HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,870 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.