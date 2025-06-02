Stocks
HD

New Analyst Forecast: $HD Given 'Buy' Rating

June 02, 2025 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HD. TD Securities gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HD.

$HD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Telsey Advisory issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/20/2025
  • Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HD forecast page.

$HD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $399.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $400.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $398.0 on 05/21/2025

$HD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HD stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 12 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HD Insider Trading Activity

$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TERESA WYNN ROSEBOROUGH (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 5,406 shares for an estimated $1,996,327
  • GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.
  • FAHIM SIDDIQUI (EVP and CIO) sold 2,600 shares for an estimated $954,564

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,870 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,902 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.