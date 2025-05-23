New Analyst Forecast: $HD Given $398.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HD. Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a price target of 398.0 for HD.
$HD Insider Trading Activity
$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915
- GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.
$HD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,868 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,898 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ASSET PLANNING SERVICES INC /LA/ /ADV added 18,956,701 shares (+99400.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,947,441,349
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,663,141 shares (-28.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,075,484,545
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 2,027,967 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $743,229,625
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,592,981 shares (+2.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,811,606
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,494,261 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $547,631,713
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,481,157 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $542,829,228
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 1,429,333 shares (-78.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,836,251
