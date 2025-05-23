New Analyst Forecast: $HD Given $398.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HD. Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a price target of 398.0 for HD.

$HD Insider Trading Activity

$HD insiders have traded $HD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM D BASTEK (EVP, Merchandising) sold 2,969 shares for an estimated $1,236,915

GREGORY D BRENNEMAN has made 2 purchases buying 2,884 shares for an estimated $999,767 and 0 sales.

$HD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,868 institutional investors add shares of $HD stock to their portfolio, and 1,898 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

