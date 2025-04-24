New Analyst Forecast: $HCSG Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCSG. Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 13.0 for HCSG.
$HCSG Insider Trading Activity
$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224
$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 14,309,642 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $166,206,491
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,416,117 shares (+3672.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,448,198
- CERITY PARTNERS LLC removed 783,471 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,100,015
- AZARIAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 581,028 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,856,762
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 406,763 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,724,552
- PALISADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 320,251 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,719,715
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 302,667 shares (-25.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,515,477
