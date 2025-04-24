New Analyst Forecast: $HCSG Given $13.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCSG. Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 13.0 for HCSG.

$HCSG Insider Trading Activity

$HCSG insiders have traded $HCSG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCSG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW M BROPHY (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,744 shares for an estimated $18,224

$HCSG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $HCSG stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

