New Analyst Forecast: $HCKT Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCKT. Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a price target of 32.0 for HCKT.
$HCKT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HCKT stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 278,237 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,130,085
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 171,897 shares (+111.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,022,830
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 124,230 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,630,000
- TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC. removed 98,939 shares (-11.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,890,997
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 77,493 shares (+78.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,264,345
- INVESCO LTD. added 76,460 shares (+151.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,234,161
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 66,013 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,928,899
