New Analyst Forecast: $HCKT Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCKT. Vincent Colicchio from Barrington Research set a price target of 32.0 for HCKT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCKT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCKT forecast page.

$HCKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $HCKT stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.