New Analyst Forecast: $HCC Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCC. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 74.0 for HCC.

$HCC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025

$HCC Insider Trading Activity

$HCC insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACK K. RICHARDSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) purchased 1,815 shares for an estimated $84,270

$HCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $HCC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

