New Analyst Forecast: $HCC Given $74.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCC. Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a price target of 74.0 for HCC.
$HCC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HCC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $62.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nick Giles from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $74.0 on 07/22/2025
- Curt Woodworth from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 05/07/2025
$HCC Insider Trading Activity
$HCC insiders have traded $HCC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACK K. RICHARDSON (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) purchased 1,815 shares for an estimated $84,270
$HCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $HCC stock to their portfolio, and 139 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,143,380 shares (+1054.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,562,093
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 718,309 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,277,705
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 660,000 shares (+412.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,495,200
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 646,799 shares (+1918.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,865,248
- SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. removed 645,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,779,400
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 374,167 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,855,249
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 367,326 shares (+18.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,528,796
