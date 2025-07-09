New Analyst Forecast: $HCAT Given 'In-Line' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCAT. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'In-Line' for $HCAT.

$HCAT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCAT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025

$HCAT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCAT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HCAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $5.5 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $5.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Sean Dodge from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 02/27/2025

$HCAT Insider Trading Activity

$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,529 shares for an estimated $149,274 .

. BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,884 shares for an estimated $86,750 .

. LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,883 shares for an estimated $72,300.

$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

