New Analyst Forecast: $HCAT Given 'In-Line' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCAT. Evercore ISI Group gave a rating of 'In-Line' for $HCAT.
$HCAT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCAT in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/08/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/11/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/21/2025
$HCAT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCAT recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HCAT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Elizabeth Anderson from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $4.0 on 07/09/2025
- Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $9.0 on 05/08/2025
- David Grossman from Stifel set a target price of $5.5 on 05/08/2025
- Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $6.5 on 04/25/2025
- Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $5.0 on 04/16/2025
- Jeff Garro from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $5.0 on 03/06/2025
- Sean Dodge from RBC Capital set a target price of $6.0 on 02/27/2025
$HCAT Insider Trading Activity
$HCAT insiders have traded $HCAT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCAT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL LESUEUR (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,529 shares for an estimated $149,274.
- BENJAMIN LANDRY (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,884 shares for an estimated $86,750.
- LINDA LLEWELYN (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,883 shares for an estimated $72,300.
$HCAT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $HCAT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,195,686 shares (+99.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,536,457
- DAVENTRY GROUP, LP removed 2,509,480 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,367,944
- NEPSIS INC. added 1,994,555 shares (+2072.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,035,334
- WHETSTONE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 1,705,072 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,723,976
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,670,186 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,565,942
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,487,611 shares (-74.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,738,877
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,238,206 shares (-86.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,609,073
