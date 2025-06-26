New Analyst Forecast: $HCA Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCA. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HCA.

$HCA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/23/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

$HCA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HCA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HCA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $410.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $410.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Andrew Mok from Barclays set a target price of $416.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $370.0 on 01/07/2025

$HCA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HCA stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$HCA Insider Trading Activity

$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON M FOSTER (EVP and COO) sold 15,698 shares for an estimated $5,797,660

JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240.

$HCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 666 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

