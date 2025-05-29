New Analyst Forecast: $HCA Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCA. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $HCA.
$HCA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
$HCA Insider Trading Activity
$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JON M FOSTER (EVP and COO) sold 15,698 shares for an estimated $5,797,660
- JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240.
$HCA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 2,664,359 shares (-66.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $920,669,252
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,329,618 shares (+6237.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $459,449,499
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,219,908 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $421,539,209
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,091,416 shares (+83.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $377,138,798
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,044,748 shares (+46.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $361,012,671
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 979,584 shares (-94.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,495,251
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 678,628 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $234,499,905
