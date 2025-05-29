New Analyst Forecast: $HCA Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HCA. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $HCA.

$HCA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HCA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HCA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HCA forecast page.

$HCA Insider Trading Activity

$HCA insiders have traded $HCA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HCA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON M FOSTER (EVP and COO) sold 15,698 shares for an estimated $5,797,660

JENNIFER BERRES (SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,533 shares for an estimated $3,075,240.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HCA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 577 institutional investors add shares of $HCA stock to their portfolio, and 665 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.