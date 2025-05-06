New Analyst Forecast: $HBT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBT. Hovde Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HBT.
$HBT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
$HBT Insider Trading Activity
$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062.
- PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160
$HBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CETERA INVESTMENT ADVISERS removed 332,333 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,278,092
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 324,709 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,111,127
- JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 98,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,421
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 82,407 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,846,740
- HEARTLAND BANK & TRUST CO removed 79,950 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,791,679
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 54,141 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,185,687
- ROSENTHAL | HENRY CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 51,036 shares (+120.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,143,716
