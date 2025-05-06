New Analyst Forecast: $HBT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBT. Hovde Group gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $HBT.

$HBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

$HBT Insider Trading Activity

$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 73,670 shares for an estimated $1,818,062 .

. PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160

$HBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

