Stocks
HBT

New Analyst Forecast: $HBT Given $30.0 Price Target

July 22, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBT. Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 30.0 for HBT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HBT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBT forecast page.

$HBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 07/22/2025
  • Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 01/24/2025
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">

Receive $HBT Data Alerts


Sign Up

$HBT Insider Trading Activity

$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,670 shares for an estimated $1,212,234.
  • PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

HBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.