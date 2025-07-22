New Analyst Forecast: $HBT Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBT. Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 30.0 for HBT.
$HBT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $30.0 on 07/22/2025
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $26.0 on 01/24/2025
$HBT Insider Trading Activity
$HBT insiders have traded $HBT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FRED L DRAKE (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 48,670 shares for an estimated $1,212,234.
- PATRICK F BUSCH sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $198,160
$HBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $HBT stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 99,554 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,231,005
- JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 98,100 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,198,421
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 82,407 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,846,740
- HEARTLAND BANK & TRUST CO removed 79,950 shares (-87.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,791,679
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 56,521 shares (+42.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,266,635
- ROSENTHAL | HENRY CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 51,036 shares (+120.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,143,716
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 40,843 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $915,291
