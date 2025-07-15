New Analyst Forecast: $HBM Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBM. Bryce Adams from CIBC set a price target of 16.0 for HBM.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HBM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBM forecast page.
$HBM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bryce Adams from CIBC set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025
- Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/24/2025
- Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025
- Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 02/20/2025
$HBM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $HBM stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 5,435,983 shares (-69.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,259,110
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,580,718 shares (+298.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,767,649
- L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD added 4,410,778 shares (+44.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,477,805
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,299,428 shares (+144.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,632,658
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,777,571 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,671,763
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 2,561,607 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,442,597
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,483,446 shares (+4092.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,849,355
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.