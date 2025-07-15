New Analyst Forecast: $HBM Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBM. Bryce Adams from CIBC set a price target of 16.0 for HBM.

$HBM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $HBM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryce Adams from CIBC set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Craig Hutchison from TD Securities set a target price of $15.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $14.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Sam Crittenden from RBC Capital set a target price of $15.0 on 02/20/2025

$HBM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $HBM stock to their portfolio, and 103 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

