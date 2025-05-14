New Analyst Forecast: $HBI Given 'Underweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBI. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Underweight' for $HBI.
$HBI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
$HBI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025
$HBI Insider Trading Activity
$HBI insiders have traded $HBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT F MORAN has made 2 purchases buying 74,850 shares for an estimated $449,898 and 0 sales.
$HBI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 180 institutional investors add shares of $HBI stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 16,539,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,434,536
- LOEWS CORP removed 13,365,000 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,791,100
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 3,420,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,735,557
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,653,411 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,598,765
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,241,419 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,245,150
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,189,844 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,825,330
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,185,483 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,610,236
