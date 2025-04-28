Stocks
HBI

New Analyst Forecast: $HBI Given $5.0 Price Target

April 28, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBI. Paul Kearney from Barclays set a price target of 5.0 for HBI.

$HBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025
  • Jim Duffy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 11/08/2024

$HBI Insider Trading Activity

$HBI insiders have traded $HBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT F MORAN has made 2 purchases buying 74,850 shares for an estimated $449,898 and 0 sales.

$HBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $HBI stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • LOEWS CORP removed 13,365,000 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,791,100
  • PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 9,254,413 shares (-35.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,330,921
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 3,197,544 shares (+147.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,028,008
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,653,411 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,598,765
  • HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 2,241,419 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,245,150
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 2,189,844 shares (+28.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,825,330
  • WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC added 2,127,248 shares (+34482.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,315,798

This article was originally published on Quiver News

HBI

