New Analyst Forecast: $HBI Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBI. Paul Kearney from Barclays set a price target of 5.0 for HBI.

$HBI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HBI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Paul Kearney from Barclays set a target price of $5.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $8.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Jim Duffy from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 11/08/2024

$HBI Insider Trading Activity

$HBI insiders have traded $HBI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT F MORAN has made 2 purchases buying 74,850 shares for an estimated $449,898 and 0 sales.

$HBI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 177 institutional investors add shares of $HBI stock to their portfolio, and 195 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

