New Analyst Forecast: $HBCP Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBCP. Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a price target of 62.0 for HBCP.

$HBCP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBCP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBCP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $65.0 on 04/23/2025

$HBCP Insider Trading Activity

$HBCP insiders have traded $HBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL G GUIDRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $128,073 .

. DAVID T. KIRKLEY (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,284 shares for an estimated $110,831

$HBCP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $HBCP stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

