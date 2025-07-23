New Analyst Forecast: $HBCP Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBCP. Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a price target of 62.0 for HBCP.
$HBCP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBCP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBCP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a target price of $62.0 on 07/23/2025
- Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler set a target price of $65.0 on 04/23/2025
$HBCP Insider Trading Activity
$HBCP insiders have traded $HBCP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBCP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DANIEL G GUIDRY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $128,073.
- DAVID T. KIRKLEY (SEVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 2,284 shares for an estimated $110,831
$HBCP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $HBCP stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FJ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 253,618 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,362,086
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 47,694 shares (-97.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,469,595
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 27,778 shares (+36.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,244,454
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 27,370 shares (+137.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,226,176
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 24,885 shares (-5.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,114,848
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 19,830 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $888,384
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 17,672 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $791,705
