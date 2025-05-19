New Analyst Forecast: $HBAN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBAN. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $HBAN.

$HBAN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HBAN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HBAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBAN forecast page.

$HBAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBAN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $17.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Financial set a target price of $21.0 on 01/21/2025

$HBAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HBAN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HBAN Insider Trading Activity

$HBAN insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,511 shares for an estimated $1,401,207 .

. SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 69,088 shares for an estimated $1,013,520

BRANTLEY J STANDRIDGE (Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 70,417 shares for an estimated $963,938

HELGA HOUSTON (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold 42,344 shares for an estimated $623,401

KENDALL A KOWALSKI (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,853 shares for an estimated $397,533 .

. BRENDAN A LAWLOR (Executive VP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,709 shares for an estimated $88,969 .

. DONNELL R WHITE (Chief DEI Officer, SVP) sold 2,840 shares for an estimated $50,069

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 494 institutional investors add shares of $HBAN stock to their portfolio, and 446 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.