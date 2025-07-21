New Analyst Forecast: $HBAN Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBAN. Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a price target of 20.0 for HBAN.

$HBAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBAN recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $HBAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Winter from DA Davidson set a target price of $20.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 David Long from Raymond James set a target price of $21.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $20.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Securities set a target price of $19.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $20.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $18.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $17.0 on 04/21/2025

$HBAN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HBAN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$HBAN Insider Trading Activity

$HBAN insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,511 shares for an estimated $1,401,207 .

. SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 69,088 shares for an estimated $1,013,520

BRANTLEY J STANDRIDGE (Senior Exec. V.P.) sold 70,417 shares for an estimated $963,938

HELGA HOUSTON (Senior Exec. V. P.) sold 42,344 shares for an estimated $623,401

KENDALL A KOWALSKI (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,853 shares for an estimated $397,533 .

. MARCY C HINGST (SEVP and General Counsel) sold 13,700 shares for an estimated $216,323

BRENDAN A LAWLOR (Executive VP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,709 shares for an estimated $88,969.

$HBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 478 institutional investors add shares of $HBAN stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

