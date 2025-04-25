New Analyst Forecast: $HBAN Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HBAN. Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a price target of 17.0 for HBAN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HBAN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HBAN forecast page.

$HBAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HBAN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HBAN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $19.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Heal from Argus Research set a target price of $17.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Brian Foran from Truist Financial set a target price of $21.0 on 01/21/2025

$HBAN Insider Trading Activity

$HBAN insiders have traded $HBAN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HBAN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT D KLEINMAN (Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 97,688 shares for an estimated $1,518,911 .

. ZACHARY JACOB WASSERMAN (CFO and Senior Exec. V.P.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 47,095 shares for an estimated $705,327 .

. BRENDAN A LAWLOR (Executive VP and CCO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,709 shares for an estimated $88,969 .

. DONNELL R WHITE (Chief DEI Officer, SVP) sold 2,840 shares for an estimated $50,069

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HBAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 404 institutional investors add shares of $HBAN stock to their portfolio, and 432 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.