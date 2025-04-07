New Analyst Forecast: $HAYW Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAYW. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $HAYW.
$HAYW Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAYW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
$HAYW Insider Trading Activity
$HAYW insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $4,591,695.
- EIFION JONES (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,207,875
$HAYW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $HAYW stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MSD CAPITAL L P removed 22,746,517 shares (-83.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $347,794,244
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 6,696,170 shares (+385.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,384,439
- FMR LLC removed 6,687,423 shares (-33.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,250,697
- MICHAEL & SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION added 6,400,000 shares (+247.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,856,000
- BBR PARTNERS, LLC added 4,408,039 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,398,916
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ added 4,116,988 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,948,746
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 3,589,352 shares (+22.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,881,192
