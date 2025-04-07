New Analyst Forecast: $HAYW Given 'Peer Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAYW. Wolfe Research gave a rating of 'Peer Perform' for $HAYW.

$HAYW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HAYW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

$HAYW Insider Trading Activity

$HAYW insiders have traded $HAYW stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAYW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN HOLLERAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,000 shares for an estimated $4,591,695 .

. EIFION JONES (Senior Vice President and CFO) sold 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,207,875

$HAYW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 163 institutional investors add shares of $HAYW stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

