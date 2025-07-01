New Analyst Forecast: $HAS Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAS. Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 85.0 for HAS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HAS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HAS forecast page.
$HAS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $HAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Ng from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $85.0 on 06/30/2025
- Keegan Cox from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $75.0 on 05/14/2025
$HAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,781,026 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,005,288
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,411,903 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,307,915
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,411,015 shares (+553.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,253,312
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA removed 2,062,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,297,098
- FMR LLC added 1,254,251 shares (+8492.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,123,893
- SWEDBANK AB removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,490,000
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 723,117 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,464,464
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.