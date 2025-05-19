New Analyst Forecast: $HAS Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAS. Keegan Cox from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 75.0 for HAS.

$HAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$HAS Insider Trading Activity

$HAS insiders have traded $HAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW EDWARD AUSTIN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,718 shares for an estimated $111,781

$HAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.