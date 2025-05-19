New Analyst Forecast: $HAS Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAS. Keegan Cox from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 75.0 for HAS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $HAS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HAS forecast page.
$HAS Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $HAS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$HAS Insider Trading Activity
$HAS insiders have traded $HAS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW EDWARD AUSTIN (EVP & Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,718 shares for an estimated $111,781
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HAS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 322 institutional investors add shares of $HAS stock to their portfolio, and 334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,781,026 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,005,288
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 2,411,903 shares (-75.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,307,915
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,411,015 shares (+553.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,253,312
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA removed 2,062,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,297,098
- FMR LLC added 1,254,251 shares (+8492.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,123,893
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 723,117 shares (-27.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,464,464
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 701,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,211,975
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.