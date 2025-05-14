New Analyst Forecast: $HALO Given $62.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HALO. Sean Laaman from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 62.0 for HALO.

$HALO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HALO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 03/24.

$HALO Insider Trading Activity

$HALO insiders have traded $HALO stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HALO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY WILLIAM HENDERSON has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,378,719 .

. MICHAEL J. LABARRE (SVP, CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 21,697 shares for an estimated $1,260,680.

$HALO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $HALO stock to their portfolio, and 266 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

