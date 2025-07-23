New Analyst Forecast: $HAL Given $20.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAL. Josh Silverstein from UBS set a price target of 20.0 for HAL.

$HAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAL recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Gengaro from Stifel set a target price of $29.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $26.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $27.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Josh Silverstein from UBS set a target price of $20.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 05/16/2025

$HAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HAL stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 5 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 05/08 and 4 sales worth up to $200,000 on 05/12, 04/07, 03/13, 02/24.

$HAL Insider Trading Activity

$HAL insiders have traded $HAL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC CARRE (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 192,385 shares for an estimated $4,969,187 .

. TIMOTHY MCKEON (Senior VP and Treasurer) sold 10,497 shares for an estimated $258,226

JANET L WEISS purchased 8,550 shares for an estimated $169,161

MARGARET KATHERINE BANKS sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $93,736

$HAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 442 institutional investors add shares of $HAL stock to their portfolio, and 451 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

