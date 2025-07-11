New Analyst Forecast: $HAE Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAE. Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a price target of 95.0 for HAE.

$HAE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HAE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $95.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $87.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 David Turkaly from JMP Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $84.0 on 05/08/2025

$HAE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $HAE stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

