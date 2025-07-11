New Analyst Forecast: $HAE Given $95.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $HAE. Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a price target of 95.0 for HAE.
$HAE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HAE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $HAE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $92.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Petusky from Barrington Research set a target price of $95.0 on 07/11/2025
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $90.0 on 07/09/2025
- David Rescott from Baird set a target price of $87.0 on 06/26/2025
- David Turkaly from JMP Securities set a target price of $100.0 on 05/20/2025
- Andrew Cooper from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 05/09/2025
- Mike Matson from Needham set a target price of $84.0 on 05/08/2025
$HAE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 174 institutional investors add shares of $HAE stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 2,661,631 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $169,146,650
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,395,052 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,655,554
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,315,345 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,590,174
- WESTFIELD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LP removed 805,916 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,215,961
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 735,324 shares (-58.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,729,840
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 420,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,750,101
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 368,648 shares (+131.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,427,580
