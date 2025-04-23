New Analyst Forecast: $H Given $150.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $H. An analyst from Melius Research set a price target of 150.0 for H.

$H Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $H recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $H in the last 6 months, with a median target of $156.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Melius Research set a target price of $150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $110.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $163.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $176.0 on 01/02/2025

$H Insider Trading Activity

$H insiders have traded $H stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $H stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R VONDRASEK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,776 shares for an estimated $1,772,183 .

. JOAN BOTTARINI (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,641 shares for an estimated $1,244,479 .

. DAVID UDELL (See Remarks) sold 2,218 shares for an estimated $350,444

SUSAN D KRONICK sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $226,848

KINSEY WOLF (See Remarks) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $122,950

$H Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $H stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

