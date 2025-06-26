New Analyst Forecast: $GXO Given 'Positive' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GXO. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Positive' for $GXO.

$GXO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GXO in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/24/2025

$GXO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GXO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $58.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a target price of $35.0 on 04/24/2025

$GXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 203 institutional investors add shares of $GXO stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

