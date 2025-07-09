New Analyst Forecast: $GXO Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GXO. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 59.0 for GXO.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GXO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GXO forecast page.
$GXO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GXO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 07/07/2025
- Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 06/30/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $58.0 on 06/24/2025
- J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $67.0 on 06/23/2025
- Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $55.0 on 02/18/2025
$GXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $GXO stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 2,356,452 shares (+1521.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,090,144
- SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,153,997 shares (+102.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,178,202
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,351,308 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,809,116
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 1,161,460 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,389,856
- ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC added 912,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,640,960
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 884,607 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,570,441
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 869,503 shares (-81.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,980,177
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.