New Analyst Forecast: $GXO Given $59.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GXO. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 59.0 for GXO.

$GXO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GXO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GXO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $59.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $57.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Lucas Servera from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $58.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 J. Bruce Chan from Stifel set a target price of $67.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer set a target price of $55.0 on 02/18/2025

$GXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $GXO stock to their portfolio, and 253 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

