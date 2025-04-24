New Analyst Forecast: $GXO Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GXO. Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a price target of 35.0 for GXO.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GXO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GXO forecast page.

$GXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $GXO stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.