New Analyst Forecast: $GXO Given $35.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GXO. Lucas Servera from Truist Financial set a price target of 35.0 for GXO.
$GXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $GXO stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 2,612,223 shares (+28112.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $113,631,700
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,361,563 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,727,990
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 2,212,970 shares (-71.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,264,195
- AMUNDI removed 1,714,856 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,596,236
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 1,457,159 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,386,416
- SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,200,000 shares (+133.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,200,000
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 1,069,503 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,523,380
