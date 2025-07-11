New Analyst Forecast: $GWW Given $1160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GWW. Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 1160.0 for GWW.

$GWW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GWW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1144.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1160.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $1125.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $1144.0 on 05/02/2025

$GWW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GWW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GWW Insider Trading Activity

$GWW insiders have traded $GWW stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DEIDRA C MERRIWETHER (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $1,160,644 .

. LAURIE R THOMSON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,095 shares for an estimated $1,134,389 .

. KRANTZ NANCY L BERARDINELLI (Sr. VP & CLO) sold 280 shares for an estimated $301,056

$GWW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $GWW stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

