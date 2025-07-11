New Analyst Forecast: $GWW Given $1160.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GWW. Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 1160.0 for GWW.
$GWW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GWW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1144.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1160.0 on 07/11/2025
- Patrick Baumann from JP Morgan set a target price of $1125.0 on 05/27/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $1144.0 on 05/02/2025
$GWW Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GWW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
$GWW Insider Trading Activity
$GWW insiders have traded $GWW stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DEIDRA C MERRIWETHER (Sr. VP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,164 shares for an estimated $1,160,644.
- LAURIE R THOMSON (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,095 shares for an estimated $1,134,389.
- KRANTZ NANCY L BERARDINELLI (Sr. VP & CLO) sold 280 shares for an estimated $301,056
$GWW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 488 institutional investors add shares of $GWW stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 304,036 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,335,881
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 175,168 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,036,205
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 172,238 shares (+553.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $170,141,863
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC removed 146,609 shares (-57.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,824,768
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC added 136,255 shares (+75.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $134,596,776
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 133,102 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,482,148
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP removed 110,665 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,318,206
