New Analyst Forecast: $GWRE Given $226.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GWRE. Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 226.0 for GWRE.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWRE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GWRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $236.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Heckmann from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $226.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $236.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 An analyst from JMP Securities set a target price of $250.0 on 03/07/2025

$GWRE Insider Trading Activity

$GWRE insiders have traded $GWRE stock on the open market 51 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 51 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL GEORGE ROSENBAUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 37,469 shares for an estimated $7,163,485 .

. JOHN P MULLEN (President) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 29,631 shares for an estimated $5,605,633 .

. JEFFREY ELLIOTT COOPER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,260 shares for an estimated $1,500,209 .

. JAMES WINSTON KING (Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,084 shares for an estimated $1,311,456 .

. MICHAEL C KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,787 shares for an estimated $680,833 .

. DAVID S BAUER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $181,475.

$GWRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $GWRE stock to their portfolio, and 325 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

