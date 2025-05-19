New Analyst Forecast: $GWH Given $2.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GWH. Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a price target of 2.5 for GWH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GWH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GWH forecast page.

$GWH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GWH recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GWH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Justin Clare from Roth Capital set a target price of $2.5 on 05/16/2025

$GWH Insider Trading Activity

$GWH insiders have traded $GWH stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GWH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC P. DRESSELHUYS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $5,227

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GWH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $GWH stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,940

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.