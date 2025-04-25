Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GTY Given $32.0 Price Target

April 25, 2025 — 04:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTY. Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 32.0 for GTY.

$GTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 01/08/2025

$GTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 497,443 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,987,957
  • HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 328,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,907,708
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 281,671 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,486,747
  • NORGES BANK removed 230,964 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,958,945
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 225,752 shares (+78.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,801,907
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 176,724 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,324,694
  • GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 150,000 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,519,500

