New Analyst Forecast: $GTY Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTY. Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 32.0 for GTY.
$GTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 01/08/2025
$GTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ added 497,443 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,987,957
- HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 328,832 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,907,708
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 281,671 shares (-21.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,486,747
- NORGES BANK removed 230,964 shares (-57.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,958,945
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 225,752 shares (+78.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,801,907
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 176,724 shares (+2.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,324,694
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 150,000 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,519,500
