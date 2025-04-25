New Analyst Forecast: $GTY Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTY. Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 32.0 for GTY.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTY forecast page.

$GTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wesley Golladay from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $32.0 on 01/08/2025

$GTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.