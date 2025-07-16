New Analyst Forecast: $GTY Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTY. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 28.0 for GTY.

$GTY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Todd Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $33.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025

$GTY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

