New Analyst Forecast: $GTY Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTY. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 28.0 for GTY.
$GTY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTY recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $28.0 on 07/16/2025
- Todd Thomas from Keybanc set a target price of $33.0 on 05/07/2025
- Wesley Golladay from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 04/24/2025
$GTY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $GTY stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 458,918 shares (-63.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,309,063
- STATE STREET CORP removed 271,842 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,476,033
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL added 246,263 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,678,480
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 242,200 shares (+67.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,551,796
- CBRE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LISTED REAL ASSETS LLC added 229,937 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,169,435
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 198,353 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,184,646
- LIGHTHOUSE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 187,500 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,846,250
