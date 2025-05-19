New Analyst Forecast: $GTLS Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTLS. Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 225.0 for GTLS.

$GTLS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025

on 03/04/2025 Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025

$GTLS Insider Trading Activity

$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422

JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) purchased 350 shares for an estimated $52,622

JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126

GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880

HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917

$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

