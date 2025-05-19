New Analyst Forecast: $GTLS Given $225.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTLS. Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 225.0 for GTLS.
$GTLS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $GTLS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $220.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $225.0 on 05/16/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 03/04/2025
- Eric Stine from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $220.0 on 01/10/2025
$GTLS Insider Trading Activity
$GTLS insiders have traded $GTLS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LINDA S HARTY purchased 500 shares for an estimated $70,422
- JILLIAN C. EVANKO (President and CEO) purchased 350 shares for an estimated $52,622
- JOSEPH ROBERT BRINKMAN (VP & Chief Financial Officer) purchased 328 shares for an estimated $49,126
- GERALD F VINCI (VP & Chief Human Resources Ofc) purchased 175 shares for an estimated $25,880
- HERBERT HOTCHKISS (VP, GC and Secretary) purchased 84 shares for an estimated $11,917
$GTLS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $GTLS stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 529,872 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $76,492,321
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 507,848 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,312,937
- PERPETUAL LTD removed 439,183 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,400,457
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 376,995 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,422,998
- FMR LLC removed 341,159 shares (-11.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,249,713
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 327,938 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,341,129
- GATES CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. added 295,738 shares (+61.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,692,737
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.