New Analyst Forecast: $GTLB Given $58.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTLB. Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a price target of 58.0 for GTLB.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTLB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTLB forecast page.

$GTLB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTLB recently. We have seen 22 analysts offer price targets for $GTLB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $58.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital set a target price of $62.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Steve Koenig from Macquarie set a target price of $75.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Kash Rangan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $50.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Kingsley Crane from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $76.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Joel Fishbein from Truist Securities set a target price of $75.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Adam Tindle from Raymond James set a target price of $60.0 on 06/11/2025

$GTLB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GTLB stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 06/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GTLB Insider Trading Activity

$GTLB insiders have traded $GTLB stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTLB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SYTSE SIJBRANDIJ has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 549,800 shares for an estimated $29,046,549 .

. MATTHEW JACOBSON has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 282,284 shares for an estimated $13,478,419 .

. BRIAN G ROBINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 55,000 shares for an estimated $3,095,053 .

. SUSAN L BOSTROM sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,075,200

KAREN BLASING has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 29,250 shares for an estimated $1,667,063 .

. ROBIN SCHULMAN (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,502 shares for an estimated $1,248,885 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL sold 607 shares for an estimated $27,618

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GTLB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $GTLB stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.