New Analyst Forecast: $GTES Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTES. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for GTES.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GTES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GTES forecast page.
$GTES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTES recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $GTES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/09/2025
- Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $30.0 on 06/09/2025
- Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 05/27/2025
- Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 05/01/2025
- Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 05/01/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 04/14/2025
- David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 02/19/2025
$GTES Insider Trading Activity
$GTES insiders have traded $GTES stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDRIK J ELIASSON purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,173,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$GTES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $GTES stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 6,125,403 shares (-96.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,768,669
- UBS GROUP AG removed 4,232,580 shares (-73.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,921,797
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 2,898,590 shares (+55.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,363,041
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 2,593,452 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,745,451
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,157,987 shares (+8.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,728,540
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,618,598 shares (+30.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,798,389
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,574,701 shares (+4976.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,990,245
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.