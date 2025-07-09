New Analyst Forecast: $GTES Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTES. Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a price target of 26.0 for GTES.

$GTES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTES recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $GTES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $26.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Jeffrey Hammond from Keybanc set a target price of $30.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Jerry Revich from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $23.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Deane Dray from RBC Capital set a target price of $23.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Chris Snyder from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $21.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 David Raso from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $23.0 on 02/19/2025

$GTES Insider Trading Activity

$GTES insiders have traded $GTES stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDRIK J ELIASSON purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,173,600

$GTES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $GTES stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

