New Analyst Forecast: $GTES Given $23.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GTES. Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a price target of 23.0 for GTES.
$GTES Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GTES recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GTES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc set a target price of $23.0 on 05/01/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 03/26/2025
$GTES Insider Trading Activity
$GTES insiders have traded $GTES stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GTES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDRIK J ELIASSON purchased 60,000 shares for an estimated $1,173,600
$GTES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $GTES stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKSTONE INC. removed 21,337,654 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $438,915,542
- FMR LLC added 6,383,165 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,301,704
- UBS GROUP AG added 5,605,661 shares (+4483.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $115,308,446
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 4,994,736 shares (+2332.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,741,719
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 4,592,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,466,120
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,101,738 shares (+1185.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,802,750
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 3,046,064 shares (+540.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,657,536
