New Analyst Forecast: $GSHD Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GSHD. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 140.0 for GSHD.

$GSHD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSHD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GSHD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $136.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $140.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler set a target price of $132.0 on 12/09/2024

$GSHD Insider Trading Activity

$GSHD insiders have traded $GSHD stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSHD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS MCCONNON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 205,000 shares for an estimated $24,875,730 .

. & ROBYN JONES DESCENDANTS TRUST 2014 MARK has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $12,118,840 .

. MARK MILLER (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 61,622 shares for an estimated $6,791,048 .

. MARK EVAN JONES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $4,761,433 .

. WADED CRUZADO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,450 shares for an estimated $1,002,150 .

. MARK E. JR. JONES (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 1,010 shares for an estimated $119,200

$GSHD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $GSHD stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

