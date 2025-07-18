New Analyst Forecast: $GSBC Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GSBC. Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 63.0 for GSBC.

$GSBC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GSBC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GSBC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $63.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler set a target price of $58.0 on 04/21/2025

$GSBC Insider Trading Activity

$GSBC insiders have traded $GSBC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GSBC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN L BAKER sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $300,094

$GSBC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $GSBC stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

