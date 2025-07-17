New Analyst Forecast: $GS Given $715.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GS. Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 715.0 for GS.

$GS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GS recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $633.5.

Here are some recent targets:

David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $790.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $715.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Brian Fitzgerald from JMP Securities set a target price of $600.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Saul Martinez from HSBC set a target price of $627.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $785.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $715.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital set a target price of $560.0 on 04/15/2025

$GS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GS stock 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$GS Insider Trading Activity

$GS insiders have traded $GS stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHRYN H. RUEMMLER (Chief Legal Officer, GC) sold 7,498 shares for an estimated $4,758,905

DAVID M SOLOMON (Chairman of the Board and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,415 shares for an estimated $4,538,342 .

. ALEX S GOLTEN (CHIEF RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,208 shares for an estimated $3,313,567 .

. CAREY HALIO (Global Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 5,185 shares for an estimated $3,282,853 .

. JOHN B HESS has made 9 purchases buying 3,904 shares for an estimated $1,997,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. KEVIN R JOHNSON purchased 2,400 shares for an estimated $1,485,648

SHEARA J FREDMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 2,034 shares for an estimated $1,275,328.

$GS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,289 institutional investors add shares of $GS stock to their portfolio, and 990 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

