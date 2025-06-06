New Analyst Forecast: $GRPN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GRPN. Roth Capital gave a rating of 'Buy' for $GRPN.
$GRPN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GRPN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Roth Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/02/2025
$GRPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $GRPN stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CONTINENTAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO added 2,282,732 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,846,879
- TYRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 856,084 shares (-49.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,068,696
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 729,086 shares (+9094.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,684,944
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 562,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,829,636
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 514,356 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,654,462
- SHAY CAPITAL LLC removed 499,810 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,381,433
- FINDELL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 370,000 shares (-51.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,944,900
