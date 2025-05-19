New Analyst Forecast: $GROV Given $1.2 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GROV. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 1.2 for GROV.
$GROV Insider Trading Activity
$GROV insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,229
$GROV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GROV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NVP ASSOCIATES, LLC added 281,575 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $380,126
- MORGAN STANLEY added 250,469 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $338,133
- GLYNN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 226,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $314,490
- INHERENT MANAGEMENT CORP. removed 128,294 shares (-85.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $173,196
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 43,629 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,899
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP removed 32,551 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,943
- LAIRD NORTON WETHERBY TRUST COMPANY, LLC removed 28,254 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,273
