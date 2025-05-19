Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $GROV Given $1.2 Price Target

May 19, 2025 — 06:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GROV. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 1.2 for GROV.

$GROV Insider Trading Activity

$GROV insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,229

$GROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GROV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

