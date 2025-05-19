New Analyst Forecast: $GROV Given $1.2 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GROV. Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 1.2 for GROV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GROV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GROV forecast page.

$GROV Insider Trading Activity

$GROV insiders have traded $GROV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GROV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY MICHAEL YURCISIN (President & CEO) purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $48,229

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GROV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of $GROV stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.