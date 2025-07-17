New Analyst Forecast: $GRMN Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GRMN. Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a price target of 250.0 for GRMN.
$GRMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GRMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GRMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $250.0 on 07/17/2025
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $172.0 on 05/01/2025
- George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 04/30/2025
- Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $285.0 on 02/26/2025
$GRMN Insider Trading Activity
$GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,101 shares for an estimated $3,241,368.
- PATRICK DESBOIS (co-COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,911 shares for an estimated $1,569,813.
- MATTHEW MUNN (EVP, Man. Director - Auto OEM) sold 4,637 shares for an estimated $1,044,755
- DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,622 shares for an estimated $1,025,653.
- SUSAN LYMAN (VP, Consumer Sales & Marketing) sold 2,829 shares for an estimated $609,677
- LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 787 shares for an estimated $177,951
$GRMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,069,521 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $232,225,094
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 881,147 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $183,913,001
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 700,967 shares (+79.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $152,200,964
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 598,569 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,967,286
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 439,299 shares (-43.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,384,991
- CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM removed 419,054 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,989,195
- FMR LLC added 405,458 shares (+11.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $88,037,095
