New Analyst Forecast: $GRMN Given $250.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GRMN. Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a price target of 250.0 for GRMN.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GRMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $GRMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $211.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Cardoso from JP Morgan set a target price of $250.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $172.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 George Wang from Barclays set a target price of $152.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $285.0 on 02/26/2025

$GRMN Insider Trading Activity

$GRMN insiders have traded $GRMN stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLIFTON A PEMBLE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 15,101 shares for an estimated $3,241,368 .

. PATRICK DESBOIS (co-COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,911 shares for an estimated $1,569,813 .

. MATTHEW MUNN (EVP, Man. Director - Auto OEM) sold 4,637 shares for an estimated $1,044,755

DOUGLAS G. BOESSEN (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,622 shares for an estimated $1,025,653 .

. SUSAN LYMAN (VP, Consumer Sales & Marketing) sold 2,829 shares for an estimated $609,677

LAURIE A MINARD (VP, Human Resources) sold 787 shares for an estimated $177,951

$GRMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 466 institutional investors add shares of $GRMN stock to their portfolio, and 388 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

