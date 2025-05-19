New Analyst Forecast: $GRDN Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GRDN. John Ransom from Raymond James set a price target of 28.0 for GRDN.

$GRDN Insider Trading Activity

$GRDN insiders have traded $GRDN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRDN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN D COSLER purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $148,540

