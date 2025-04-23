New Analyst Forecast: $GRAL Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GRAL. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a price target of 32.0 for GRAL.

$GRAL Insider Trading Activity

$GRAL insiders have traded $GRAL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GRAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AARON FREIDIN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 32,268 shares for an estimated $483,596 .

. ROBERT P RAGUSA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 7,625 shares for an estimated $237,976

JOSHUA J. OFMAN (President) sold 2,109 shares for an estimated $65,800

