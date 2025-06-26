New Analyst Forecast: $GPOR Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPOR. Peyton Dorne from UBS set a price target of 255.0 for GPOR.
$GPOR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GPOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $241.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Peyton Dorne from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 06/26/2025
- An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $228.0 on 03/05/2025
$GPOR Insider Trading Activity
$GPOR insiders have traded $GPOR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- POINT CAPITAL L.P. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,116,239 shares for an estimated $213,358,592.
- PATRICK K. CRAINE (CLAO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,150 shares for an estimated $1,343,371.
- MICHAEL SLUITER (SVP of Reservoir Engineering) sold 2,571 shares for an estimated $509,058
- LESTER ZITKUS (SVP, Land) sold 1,914 shares for an estimated $374,129
- DAVID D WOLF sold 1,927 shares for an estimated $373,838
- JASON JOSEPH MARTINEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,568 shares for an estimated $293,219.
- MATTHEW WILLRATH (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 863 shares for an estimated $167,337.
$GPOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GPOR stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVER POINT CAPITAL L.P. removed 429,253 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,042,647
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 354,033 shares (+1437.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,191,636
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 292,021 shares (-93.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,772,746
- AVENTAIL CAPITAL GROUP, LP removed 275,000 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,638,499
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 205,094 shares (-42.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,766,009
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 166,419 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,644,394
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 162,155 shares (-26.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,859,221
