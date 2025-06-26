New Analyst Forecast: $GPOR Given $255.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPOR. Peyton Dorne from UBS set a price target of 255.0 for GPOR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GPOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GPOR forecast page.

$GPOR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPOR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GPOR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $241.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Peyton Dorne from UBS set a target price of $255.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 An analyst from Williams Trading set a target price of $228.0 on 03/05/2025

$GPOR Insider Trading Activity

$GPOR insiders have traded $GPOR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPOR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

POINT CAPITAL L.P. SILVER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,116,239 shares for an estimated $213,358,592 .

. PATRICK K. CRAINE (CLAO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 7,150 shares for an estimated $1,343,371 .

. MICHAEL SLUITER (SVP of Reservoir Engineering) sold 2,571 shares for an estimated $509,058

LESTER ZITKUS (SVP, Land) sold 1,914 shares for an estimated $374,129

DAVID D WOLF sold 1,927 shares for an estimated $373,838

JASON JOSEPH MARTINEZ has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,568 shares for an estimated $293,219 .

. MATTHEW WILLRATH (VP & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 863 shares for an estimated $167,337.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GPOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 154 institutional investors add shares of $GPOR stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.