New Analyst Forecast: $GPN Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPN. Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 85.0 for GPN.
$GPN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $85.0 on 07/09/2025
- Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 06/02/2025
- Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $90.0 on 05/07/2025
- Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $77.0 on 04/21/2025
- David Koning from Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 04/21/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025
$GPN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GPN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.
$GPN Insider Trading Activity
$GPN insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M SHEFFIELD (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $201,975
$GPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $GPN stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,501,429 shares (+58.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $342,859,927
- BARCLAYS PLC added 2,983,686 shares (+148.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $292,162,533
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 2,488,612 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,684,887
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,919,444 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $187,951,956
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,636,196 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,216,312
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,515,131 shares (+75379.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,361,627
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,132,701 shares (+128.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,914,081
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
