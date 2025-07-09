New Analyst Forecast: $GPN Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPN. Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 85.0 for GPN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $GPN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GPN forecast page.

$GPN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPN recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $GPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Vasundhara Govil from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $85.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $79.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Alex Markgraff from Keybanc set a target price of $90.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tien-Tsin Huang from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $77.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $100.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $110.0 on 04/15/2025

$GPN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GPN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$GPN Insider Trading Activity

$GPN insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M SHEFFIELD (EVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $201,975

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 361 institutional investors add shares of $GPN stock to their portfolio, and 492 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.