New Analyst Forecast: $GPN Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPN. Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a price target of 75.0 for GPN.
$GPN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $75.0 on 04/18/2025
- Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025
- Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 01/09/2025
- Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 12/17/2024
- Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024
- Harshita Rawat from Bernstein set a target price of $112.0 on 10/22/2024
$GPN Insider Trading Activity
$GPN insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID LAWRENCE GREEN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 31,291 shares for an estimated $3,271,474
- ROBERT H B JR BALDWIN purchased 5,800 shares for an estimated $672,800
- ANDREA M CARTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $250,015
$GPN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of $GPN stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP removed 7,541,356 shares (-50.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,084,353
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 2,997,439 shares (-33.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $335,893,014
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,770,627 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,416,461
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,681,675 shares (+286.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,448,500
- PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,659,984 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,017,807
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 1,515,131 shares (+75379.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,361,627
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,368,296 shares (-79.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,331,249
