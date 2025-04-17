New Analyst Forecast: $GPN Given $75.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPN. Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a price target of 75.0 for GPN.

$GPN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GPN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $GPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Trevor Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $75.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Charles Nabhan from Stephens set a target price of $120.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Will Nance from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $122.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $135.0 on 12/17/2024

on 12/17/2024 Rufus Hone from BMO Capital set a target price of $125.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Harshita Rawat from Bernstein set a target price of $112.0 on 10/22/2024

$GPN Insider Trading Activity

$GPN insiders have traded $GPN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID LAWRENCE GREEN (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 31,291 shares for an estimated $3,271,474

ROBERT H B JR BALDWIN purchased 5,800 shares for an estimated $672,800

ANDREA M CARTER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 2,366 shares for an estimated $250,015

$GPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 375 institutional investors add shares of $GPN stock to their portfolio, and 459 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

