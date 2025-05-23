New Analyst Forecast: $GPMT Given $3.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPMT. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 3.25 for GPMT.
$GPMT Insider Trading Activity
$GPMT insiders have traded $GPMT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAZAR NIKOLIC has made 7 purchases buying 57,848 shares for an estimated $171,889 and 0 sales.
- PATRICK GREGORY HALTER has made 2 purchases buying 63,001 shares for an estimated $164,222 and 0 sales.
$GPMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $GPMT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EPIQ PARTNERS, LLC added 696,925 shares (+128.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,812,005
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 498,437 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,295,936
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 406,975 shares (-34.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,058,135
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 318,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $889,089
- CURA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC added 210,408 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $547,060
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 182,166 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $473,631
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 178,988 shares (-73.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $465,368
