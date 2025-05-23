New Analyst Forecast: $GPMT Given $3.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $GPMT. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 3.25 for GPMT.

$GPMT Insider Trading Activity

$GPMT insiders have traded $GPMT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GPMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAZAR NIKOLIC has made 7 purchases buying 57,848 shares for an estimated $171,889 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PATRICK GREGORY HALTER has made 2 purchases buying 63,001 shares for an estimated $164,222 and 0 sales.

$GPMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $GPMT stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

